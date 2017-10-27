Trump Lashes Out at Tom Steyer Over $10 Million Impeachment Campaign

Shortly after an ad calling for his impeachment aired on Fox & Friends, President Donald Trump on Friday took aim at the ad’s financial backer, Democratic megadonor and environmentalist Tom Steyer, branding him “wacky and unhinged.”
Wacky & totally unhinged Tom Steyer, who has been fighting me and my Make America Great Again agenda from beginning, never wins elections!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2017
The $10 million national ad campaign is part of a growing movement to remove Trump from office. Steyer, who donated more than $91 million to Democrats in the 2016 elections, has urged the party to take a tougher stance on impeachment in the upcoming midterm elections.
“A Republican Congress once impeached a president for far less,” Steyer says in the ad. “And today, people in Congress and his own administration know that this president is a clear and present danger who is mentally unstable and armed with nuclear weapons.”
Trump’s tweet on Friday is likely to bring more attention on Steyer’s campaign.
Trump threatens our Constitution, our freedoms, and our lives. It’s time to begin impeachment proceedings. Join us. https://t.co/L5Azj0p6oA pic.twitter.com/rqQkt2aMn8
— Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) October 20, 2017