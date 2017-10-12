Trump Threatens to Pull FEMA and Military Out of Puerto Rico

He also appeared to say that Puerto Ricans’ crisis was of “their own making.”

Inae OhOct. 12, 2017 9:15 AM

Shawn Thew/ZUMA

President Donald Trump lashed out at Puerto Rico, where 84 percent of the territory remains without power after Hurricane Maria, warning residents on Thursday that he may abandon relief efforts. Trump’s latest attack appeared to blame the Puerto Rican government for laying the groundwork for a difficult recovery. 

He also quoted Sharyl Attkinson, a TV host with the conservative Sinclair Broadcast Group, to criticize Puerto Rico’s “total lack of accountability.”

Nearly three weeks after Hurricane Maria first made landfall, many residents say they have yet to see signs of federal aid, and more than 6,000 people are living in shelters. Despite the ongoing devastation, Trump has frequently lauded the federal government’s response to the crisis as “amazing” and “tremendous.”

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) responded to Trump’s tweets on Thursday, asking why the president treats Puerto Ricans differently from other Americans struck by natural disasters. 