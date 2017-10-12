Trump Threatens to Pull FEMA and Military Out of Puerto Rico

President Donald Trump lashed out at Puerto Rico, where 84 percent of the territory remains without power after Hurricane Maria, warning residents on Thursday that he may abandon relief efforts. Trump’s latest attack appeared to blame the Puerto Rican government for laying the groundwork for a difficult recovery.

He also quoted Sharyl Attkinson, a TV host with the conservative Sinclair Broadcast Group, to criticize Puerto Rico’s “total lack of accountability.”

"Puerto Rico survived the Hurricanes, now a financial crisis looms largely of their own making." says Sharyl Attkisson. A total lack of….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2017

…accountability say the Governor. Electric and all infrastructure was disaster before hurricanes. Congress to decide how much to spend…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2017

…We cannot keep FEMA, the Military & the First Responders, who have been amazing (under the most difficult circumstances) in P.R. forever! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2017

Nearly three weeks after Hurricane Maria first made landfall, many residents say they have yet to see signs of federal aid, and more than 6,000 people are living in shelters. Despite the ongoing devastation, Trump has frequently lauded the federal government’s response to the crisis as “amazing” and “tremendous.”

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) responded to Trump’s tweets on Thursday, asking why the president treats Puerto Ricans differently from other Americans struck by natural disasters.