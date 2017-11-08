Last night, Danica Roem made history by becoming the first transgender candidate to be elected to a US state legislature, defeating Republican Bob Marshall, who had held the statehouse seat for 26 years and has a record of pushing some of the most anti-LGBT pieces of legislation in the country.

In a rousing victory speech Tuesday evening, Roem dedicated her victory to the stigmatized and the voiceless.

“No matter what you look like, where you come from, how you worship, who you love, how you identify—and yeah, how you rock—that if you have good public policy ideas and you’re well qualified for office, bring those ideas to the table because this is your America too,” she told a room full of supporters.

