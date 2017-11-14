Gunman Kills At Least Four People in Northern California Shooting Spree

A gunman shot and killed at least four people and injured at least two children during a shooting spree that ended at an elementary school in Northern California Tuesday morning, according to local law enforcement authorities. Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston said police officers shot and killed the suspected gunman.

The shooting occurred around 8 a.m. this morning in Rancho Tehama, a small unincorporated community of around 1500 people, located about 120 miles northwest of Sacramento.

“It was very clear early on that we had a subject that was randomly picking targets,” Johnston told reporters, according to the New York Times. “We are aware that there was a domestic violence incident as reported by neighbors involving the suspected shooter.”

Johnston declined to release the name of the suspected shooter.

“I know that we have [airlifted] a number of students,” Johnston told reporters at a press conference. “I know that we have children that were attending school in a safe location at this time.”

This is a breaking news story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

Correction: An earlier version of this article incorrectly described the location of Rancho Tehama in relation to Sacramento.