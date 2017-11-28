Here’s How Trump’s Son Defended His “Pocahontas” Remarks Mocking Elizabeth Warren

Staggering indeed.

Inae OhNov. 28, 2017 10:16 AM

In an apparent attempt to best his older brother for worst Twitter takes, Eric Trump on Tuesday defended his father’s usage of “Pocahontas” to mock Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) during a White House event honoring Native American veterans a day earlier. 

The tweet comes amid widespread condemnation over Trump’s unscripted remarks, which he made while standing in front of a portrait of Andrew Jackson. Warren swiftly criticized Trump for the “racial slur,” adding that his attempts to silence her would not work.

Truly staggering, indeed.