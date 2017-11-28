In an apparent attempt to best his older brother for worst Twitter takes, Eric Trump on Tuesday defended his father’s usage of “Pocahontas” to mock Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) during a White House event honoring Native American veterans a day earlier.

The tweet comes amid widespread condemnation over Trump’s unscripted remarks, which he made while standing in front of a portrait of Andrew Jackson. Warren swiftly criticized Trump for the “racial slur,” adding that his attempts to silence her would not work.

The irony of an ABC reporter (whose parent company Disney has profited nearly half a billion dollars on the movie “Pocahontas”) inferring that the name is “offensive” is truly staggering to me. — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) November 28, 2017

Truly staggering, indeed.