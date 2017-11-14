Republicans in Congress Are Mad We Pointed Out Jeff Sessions’ Lies

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) condemned a Democratic colleague’s submission of a Mother Jones article into the record of Jeff Sessions’ appearance before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday. The article, titled “3 Times Jeff Sessions Made False Statements to Congress Under Oath,” detailed the attorney general’s shifting narratives when testifying before Congress about the Trump campaign’s communications with Russian officials.

“We even had somebody offer into the record that Mother Jones basically said you lied,” Gohmert said. “And I would submit this committee doesn’t need Mother Jones to inaccurately describe or depict or tell us what happened when we can look at the conversation and see ourselves.”

Gohmert’s disparaging remarks came hours after Rep. Luis Gutiérrez (D-Illinois) introduced the article, citing the need to remind the attorney general that he was testifying under oath.

Gohmert ended his questions by referring to a chart he brought along to help illustrate the details of Uranium One—a Hillary Clinton-linked conspiracy theory currently being pushed by President Donald Trump and other conservatives to discredit Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“We got a chart here that shows just how integral the relationship is with Mr. Rosenstein, Mr. Mueller, into this whole Uranium One thing,” Gohmert said. “It sure stinks to high heaven and it doesn’t appear to me that they should be involved in investigating.”

