Roy Moore Is Teaming Up With Rush Limbaugh to Frame Mitch McConnell

Alabama senate candidate Roy Moore has found someone new to blame for the allegations several more women have brought against him since Leigh Corfman told the Washington Post that Moore initiated a sexual encounter with her when she was 14 years old and he was 32.

“It’s a multi-faceted search-and-destroy mission here. But what’s really driving this,” controversial radio host Rush Limbaugh said on his show on Tuesday, “is Mitch McConnell.”

And now Moore is using that line of attack in his latest fundraising pitch. “According to Limbaugh, Mitch McConnell and the GOP establishment are the ones driving filthy lies and accusations against me,” Moore wrote in the email.

Moore seems to believe that because McConnell and most establishment Republicans backed his primary opponent, Sen. Luther Strange, McConnell is now trying to orchestrate attacks on him. “McConnell and his pals didn’t get the message or don’t take defeat very well,” Moore wrote.

So far, eight different women have come forward to describe sexual misconduct or questionable behavior by the judge. At a news conference on Thursday, Roy Moore reiterated that he will not be stepping down.