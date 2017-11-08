Trump Has Tweeted About Hillary More than 70 Times Since He Won the Election a Year Ago

Surprise, surprise: He just isn’t ready to move on.

Julia B. ChanNov. 8, 2017 6:00 AM

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump looks at Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton as she answers a question during the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. Julio Cortez/AP

He just can’t quit her. 

It’s been 365 days since Donald Trump won the presidency and Crooked Hillary is still one of his favorite Twitter targets. To be fair, Trump did give former opponent Hillary Clinton a break for a few weeks after November 8, 2016—perhaps he too was in mourning?—but that doesn’t mean he gave up picking on her. To see just how much the president is not over the election, we’ve gathered the 70-plus times he’s trolled Clinton, at least by name (or nickname), since beating her a year ago.

Check them out here: