Trump Has Tweeted About Hillary More than 70 Times Since He Won the Election a Year Ago

He just can’t quit her.

It’s been 365 days since Donald Trump won the presidency and Crooked Hillary is still one of his favorite Twitter targets. To be fair, Trump did give former opponent Hillary Clinton a break for a few weeks after November 8, 2016—perhaps he too was in mourning?—but that doesn’t mean he gave up picking on her. To see just how much the president is not over the election, we’ve gathered the 70-plus times he’s trolled Clinton, at least by name (or nickname), since beating her a year ago.

Check them out here:

I always felt I would be running and winning against Bernie Sanders, not Crooked H, without cheating, I was right. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

Bernie Sanders supporters have every right to be apoplectic of the complete theft of the Dem primary by Crooked Hillary! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

Pocahontas just stated that the Democrats, lead by the legendary Crooked Hillary Clinton, rigged the Primaries! Lets go FBI & Justice Dept. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

The real story on Collusion is in Donna B's new book. Crooked Hillary bought the DNC & then stole the Democratic Primary from Crazy Bernie! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

Everybody is asking why the Justice Department (and FBI) isn't looking into all of the dishonesty going on with Crooked Hillary & the Dems.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

Donna Brazile just stated the DNC RIGGED the system to illegally steal the Primary from Bernie Sanders. Bought and paid for by Crooked H…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

Sorry, but this is years ago, before Paul Manafort was part of the Trump campaign. But why aren't Crooked Hillary & the Dems the focus????? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2017

…are now fighting back like never before. There is so much GUILT by Democrats/Clinton, and now the facts are pouring out. DO SOMETHING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2017

Never seen such Republican ANGER & UNITY as I have concerning the lack of investigation on Clinton made Fake Dossier (now $12,000,000?),…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2017

“WHAT HAPPENED” “How Team Hillary played the press for fools on Russia”

➡️https://t.co/GqpIidk017 NOW WE KNOW! pic.twitter.com/SgWL1HZmkI — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2017

"Clinton campaign & DNC paid for research that led to the anti-Trump Fake News Dossier. The victim here is the President." @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2017

Crooked Hillary Clinton spent hundreds of millions of dollars more on Presidential Election than I did. Facebook was on her side, not mine! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 21, 2017

.@foxandfriends "Russia sent millions to Clinton Foundation" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 19, 2017

Uranium deal to Russia, with Clinton help and Obama Administration knowledge, is the biggest story that Fake Media doesn't want to follow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 19, 2017

As it has turned out, James Comey lied and leaked and totally protected Hillary Clinton. He was the best thing that ever happened to her! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2017

…people not interviewed, including Clinton herself. Comey stated under oath that he didn't do this-obviously a fix? Where is Justice Dept? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2017

Wow, FBI confirms report that James Comey drafted letter exonerating Crooked Hillary Clinton long before investigation was complete. Many.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2017

I was recently asked if Crooked Hillary Clinton is going to run in 2020? My answer was, "I hope so!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2017

The greatest influence over our election was the Fake News Media "screaming" for Crooked Hillary Clinton. Next, she was a bad candidate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 22, 2017

The Russia hoax continues, now it's ads on Facebook. What about the totally biased and dishonest Media coverage in favor of Crooked Hillary? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 22, 2017

After allowing North Korea to research and build Nukes while Secretary of State (Bill C also), Crooked Hillary now criticizes. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 20, 2017

The "deplorables" came back to haunt Hillary.They expressed their feelings loud and clear. She spent big money but, in the end, had no game! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

Crooked Hillary Clinton blames everybody (and every thing) but herself for her election loss. She lost the debates and lost her direction! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

Wow, looks like James Comey exonerated Hillary Clinton long before the investigation was over…and so much more. A rigged system! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2017

I want to thank Steve Bannon for his service. He came to the campaign during my run against Crooked Hillary Clinton – it was great! Thanks S — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2017

E-mails show that the AmazonWashingtonPost and the FailingNewYorkTimes were reluctant to cover the Clinton/Lynch secret meeting in plane. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 8, 2017

…big dollars ($700,000) for his wife's political run from Hillary Clinton and her representatives. Drain the Swamp! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

Why didn't A.G. Sessions replace Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, a Comey friend who was in charge of Clinton investigation but got…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

Problem is that the acting head of the FBI & the person in charge of the Hillary investigation, Andrew McCabe, got $700,000 from H for wife! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes (where are E-mails & DNC server) & Intel leakers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

Ukrainian efforts to sabotage Trump campaign – "quietly working to boost Clinton." So where is the investigation A.G. @seanhannity — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

So why aren't the Committees and investigators, and of course our beleaguered A.G., looking into Crooked Hillarys crimes & Russia relations? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2017

My son Donald openly gave his e-mails to the media & authorities whereas Crooked Hillary Clinton deleted (& acid washed) her 33,000 e-mails! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2017

…What about all of the Clinton ties to Russia, including Podesta Company, Uranium deal, Russian Reset, big dollar speeches etc. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2017

So many people are asking why isn't the A.G. or Special Council looking at the many Hillary Clinton or Comey crimes. 33,000 e-mails deleted? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2017

HillaryClinton can illegally get the questions to the Debate & delete 33,000 emails but my son Don is being scorned by the Fake News Media? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2017

Why aren't the same standards placed on the Democrats. Look what Hillary Clinton may have gotten away with. Disgraceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2017

If Chelsea Clinton were asked to hold the seat for her mother,as her mother gave our country away, the Fake News would say CHELSEA FOR PRES! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2017

…and did not want to "rock the boat." He didn't "choke," he colluded or obstructed, and it did the Dems and Crooked Hillary no good. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2017

The reason that President Obama did NOTHING about Russia after being notified by the CIA of meddling is that he expected Clinton would win.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2017

Hillary Clinton colluded with the Democratic Party in order to beat Crazy Bernie Sanders. Is she allowed to so collude? Unfair to Bernie! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2017

Obama Administration official said they "choked" when it came to acting on Russian meddling of election. They didn't want to hurt Hillary? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 24, 2017

Crooked H destroyed phones w/ hammer, 'bleached' emails, & had husband meet w/AG days before she was cleared- & they talk about obstruction? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017

Why is that Hillary Clintons family and Dems dealings with Russia are not looked at, but my non-dealings are? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017

A.G. Lynch made law enforcement decisions for political purposes…gave Hillary Clinton a free pass and protection. Totally illegal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2017

Crooked Hillary Clinton now blames everybody but herself, refuses to say she was a terrible candidate. Hits Facebook & even Dems & DNC. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2017

With all of the illegal acts that took place in the Clinton campaign & Obama Administration, there was never a special counsel appointed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2017

FBI Director Comey was the best thing that ever happened to Hillary Clinton in that he gave her a free pass for many bad deeds! The phony… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2017

New polls out today are very good considering that much of the media is FAKE and almost always negative. Would still beat Hillary in ….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2017

Did Hillary Clinton ever apologize for receiving the answers to the debate? Just asking! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2017

Was the brother of John Podesta paid big money to get the sanctions on Russia lifted? Did Hillary know? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2017

Why doesn't Fake News talk about Podesta ties to Russia as covered by @FoxNews or money from Russia to Clinton – sale of Uranium? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2017

…money to Bill, the Hillary Russian "reset," praise of Russia by Hillary, or Podesta Russian Company. Trump Russia story is a hoax. #MAGA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2017

Why isn't the House Intelligence Committee looking into the Bill & Hillary deal that allowed big Uranium to go to Russia, Russian speech…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2017

What about all of the contact with the Clinton campaign and the Russians? Also, is it true that the DNC would not let the FBI in to look? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017

The race for DNC Chairman was, of course, totally "rigged." Bernie's guy, like Bernie himself, never had a chance. Clinton demanded Perez! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 26, 2017

This Russian connection non-sense is merely an attempt to cover-up the many mistakes made in Hillary Clinton's losing campaign. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017

What are Hillary Clinton's people complaining about with respect to the F.B.I. Based on the information they had she should never….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2017

Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never "mocked" a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

being a movie star-and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

Hillary and the Dems were never going to beat the PASSION of my voters. They saw what was happening in the last two weeks before the…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

Vladimir Putin said today about Hillary and Dems: "In my opinion, it is humiliating. One must be able to lose with dignity." So true! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2016

The so-called "A" list celebrities are all wanting tixs to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2016

I have not heard any of the pundits or commentators discussing the fact that I spent FAR LESS MONEY on the win than Hillary on the loss! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2016

Campaigning to win the Electoral College is much more difficult & sophisticated than the popular vote. Hillary focused on the wrong states! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2016

Are we talking about the same cyberattack where it was revealed that head of the DNC illegally gave Hillary the questions to the debate? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2016

If Russia, or some other entity, was hacking, why did the White House wait so long to act? Why did they only complain after Hillary lost? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2016

I thought that @CNN would get better after they failed so badly in their support of Hillary Clinton however, since election, they are worse! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2016

.@CNN is so embarrassed by their total (100%) support of Hillary Clinton, and yet her loss in a landslide, that they don't know what to do. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2016

Hillary's debate answer on delay: "That is horrifying. That is not the way our democracy works. Been around for 240 years. We've had free — — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2016