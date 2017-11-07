Trump Just Reacted to the GOP Loss in Virginia. It Isn’t A Good Look.

Donald Trump reacted to the loss of Ed Gillespie, his favored candidate in the Virginia gubernatorial race, in a predictably Trumpain way: he sent a tweet throwing Gillespie under the bus.

Ed Gillespie worked hard but did not embrace me or what I stand for. Don’t forget, Republicans won 4 out of 4 House seats, and with the economy doing record numbers, we will continue to win, even bigger than before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2017

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump had tweeted about his support for Gillespie, encouraging people to “vote today, ASAP!”

People will say this is just Trump being Trump and just more dog bites man. Not so! This is new. This is historic. This is Trump’s first tweet over 140 characters.