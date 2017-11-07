As Virginians headed to the polls today to decide on their next governor, among them were some of the roughly 168,000 formerly incarcerated individuals who had their voting rights restored by outgoing Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat. (Of those, 42,000 were registered to cast ballots.)

This recent re-enfranchisement became a campaign issue last month after Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie released an ad slamming his rival, Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam, for pledging to continue McAuliffe’s policy of restoring voting rights to former felons who have paid their dues. Virginia is just one four states that permanently bars people from voting if they are convicted of a felony—only the governor can restore those rights.

Because Gillespie has pledged to maintain voting restrictions for anyone with a felony conviction, the rights of thousands of other incarcerated and formerly incarcerated people hinges on who wins this election. (President Donald Trump tweeted in support of Gillespie yesterday.) Huffington Post editor Sam Levine was on the ground in Virginia today and asked a series of people who had their rights restored what it meant for them to cast a vote today—in some cases for the first time. Their responses in the videos below may warm your heart.

Theodore Dortch, 37, is a former felon who had his voting rights in Virginia restored this year. Today he voted for the first time pic.twitter.com/WNFlkwOyrc — Sam Levine (@srl) November 7, 2017

LaVaughn Williams is a former felon who voted for the first time in Virginia today. Listen to her talk about the power of the ballot pic.twitter.com/wQWjTXeSn4 — Sam Levine (@srl) November 7, 2017

Bobby Lee voted today for the 3rd time in his life. He had his voting rights stripped because of a felony and couldn’t vote until he was 60 pic.twitter.com/cf4lanOlMf — Sam Levine (@srl) November 7, 2017

I’ve been riding around with Tammie Hagen, who had her voting rights restored and is now an organizer giving people rides to the polls today pic.twitter.com/JLpWoHwoxl — Sam Levine (@srl) November 7, 2017

Wali R. Bahar had his voting rights restored and after he cast a ballot today said he felt like he was on the shoulders of giants pic.twitter.com/zIt6nDAQ25 — Sam Levine (@srl) November 7, 2017