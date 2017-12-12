Looking for news you can trust?

Roy Moore’s campaign spokesman Ted Crockett told CNN’s Jake Tapper Tuesday that the Republican Alabama senate candidate “probably” would consider homosexual conduct illegal.

Asked by Tapper to elaborate on a statement Roy Moore made in 2005 that homosexual conduct should be against the law, Crockett said: “Homosexuality is a sin in the Biblical sense. That is where Roy Moore is in the state of Alabama.”

Moore, who portrays himself as a champion for evangelical Christian values, has been accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct, including with teenage girls.

Tapper again pressed Crockett to answer if Moore thought homosexuality should be illegal. After pausing for a moment, Crockett responded, “Probably.”

“It’s just a sin. That’s what it is. … That’s what my Bible tells me,” Crockett added. “You people want to take the whole two, three thousand years of our history and y’all just want to throw it out the window, and make your own man-made rules and do whatever you want and sin. And that’s part of the problem we have in Washington, D.C., today—there’s too many people winging it up there, they’re fooling with women they shouldn’t be fooling with, they ought to love their wives. Roy Moore loves his wife. Kayla loves him, it’s clear on television, you can tell that.”

“That’s the problem with this country,” he concluded. “We need to get back to moral law.”

Watch the whole wild exchange and the rest of the interview here: