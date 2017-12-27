Fired, Resigned, Sidelined, Ousted. Here’s the 2017 Class of Trump Exiles.

Looking for news you can trust?

What do the flamboyant Anthony “The Mooch” Scaramucci and the stolid former FBI director James Comey have in common?

They are two members of an exclusive group of people who lost their official jobs during Trump’s first year as president. Some, like Sally Yates, the former Acting US Attorney General, and James Comey, were long-time government officials, just trying to do their jobs before Trump fired them. Former Press Secretary Sean Spicer took matters into his own hands and resigned, while former White House Chief-of-Staff Reince Priebus was fired after Trump elevated Anthony Scaramucci to the post of White House communications director. (“The Mooch” lasted for ten days before he was ousted.)

And there are more. From January 2017 until December, hardly a month passed without a high-profile resignation, firing, or official escorted off the White House grounds. Watch the video above for an end-of-the-year round up of the battered and bruised class of 2017.