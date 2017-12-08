GOP Congressman: “Diversity Is Not Our Strength”

Looking for news you can trust?

A Republican congressman drew widespread condemnation across social media on Friday for a tweet that appeared to denounce diversity and inclusion. Citing comments Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban made on Hungarian television Thursday night, Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) seemed to affirm Orban’s anti-diversity position. He wrote, “Diversity is not our strength” and quoted Orban:

Diversity is not our strength. Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban, “Mixing cultures will not lead to a higher quality of life but a lower one.” https://t.co/ZlMXzcc87w — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) December 8, 2017

Orban made his comments in the wake of a European Parliament hearing that discussed illegal immigration and a quota that attempts to fairly distribute migrants and refugees across European Union member countries. Orban’s government has long rejected the program, filing a court challenge to it in 2015.

King maintains a tough stance on immigration issues. According to his congressional website, he has introduced legislation that would eliminate birthright citizenship for children of two undocumented immigrants and supports the construction of a border wall between the United States and Mexico.