Here Are 2017’s Best Protest Posters

The good, the adorable, and the witty.

Jackie Flynn MogensenDec. 31, 2017 6:00 AM

Jessica Hill/AP

The year is nearly over, and politically speaking, it hasn’t been pretty. Plenty of outrageous, terrifyingshameful things have happened since Donald Trump took office, but from the very first day of his presidency, a massive contingent of the nation has taken to the streets.

The day after Trump’s inauguration, women and their allies showed up in record numbers to protest the new president and his incoming Cabinet—and it ballooned into America’s largest single-day demonstration in recorded history. More than 3 million people poured into the streets of cities across the country for the Women’s March, to push back against human rights violations affecting women, LGBT people, and immigrants.

Other protests this year included the March for Science and the People’s Climate March, and protests following Trump’s decisions to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, end the DACA program, and ban immigrants from Muslim-majority countries. At each one, there were signs—lots of signs.

Here’s our list (in no particular order) of the most striking, creative, and outright hilarious protest signs of this historic year:

1. Orange is the New Black star Uzo Aduba’s sign was inspired by Meryl Streep’s epic anti-Trump Golden Globes acceptance speech.

2. This spot-on Game of Thrones reference.

3. I feel this.

4. All the vagina signs, really.

Women's march, NYC

5. From the mouths of babes.

6. Bigly.

Women's March on Washington
Jim West / ZUMA

7. I’m crying.

Braving the heat for #peoplesclimatemarch #climatemarch2017 #climatemarch

8. This on-point Gilligan’s Island reference.

#trustscience #gotscience #sciencemarch #science

9. BURN.

10. These middle schoolers aren’t holding back.

Women's March on Washington
Michael Nigro / Pacific Press/ZUMA

11. Neither is she.

My new idol #womensmarch #notmypresident

12. And you thought high school math would never come in handy.

#bestprotestsigns #science

13. This clergyman is doing God’s work.

March for Racial Justice
Erik Mcgregor / Pacific Press/ZUMA

14. There were words of wisdom from feminist icons.

Better photo, according to my editor. #womensmarchonwashington

15. PERFECTION.

#notmycheeto #womensmarchonwashington

16. “No comment needed.”

17. I’d vote for this kid.

Women's March on Washington
Jim West / ZUMA

18. This sign is just too real.

So true 🤣🤣🤣

19. I really hope Trump saw this one.

My favorite so far. #bestprotestsign #cutestprotester

20. And this sign pretty much sums it up.