Here Are 2017’s Best Protest Posters

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

The year is nearly over, and politically speaking, it hasn’t been pretty. Plenty of outrageous, terrifying, shameful things have happened since Donald Trump took office, but from the very first day of his presidency, a massive contingent of the nation has taken to the streets.

The day after Trump’s inauguration, women and their allies showed up in record numbers to protest the new president and his incoming Cabinet—and it ballooned into America’s largest single-day demonstration in recorded history. More than 3 million people poured into the streets of cities across the country for the Women’s March, to push back against human rights violations affecting women, LGBT people, and immigrants.

Other protests this year included the March for Science and the People’s Climate March, and protests following Trump’s decisions to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, end the DACA program, and ban immigrants from Muslim-majority countries. At each one, there were signs—lots of signs.

Here’s our list (in no particular order) of the most striking, creative, and outright hilarious protest signs of this historic year:

1. Orange is the New Black star Uzo Aduba’s sign was inspired by Meryl Streep’s epic anti-Trump Golden Globes acceptance speech.

2. This spot-on Game of Thrones reference.

3. I feel this.

4. All the vagina signs, really.

Women's march, NYC A post shared by JC Garcia-Lavin (@jcgarcialavin) on Jan 22, 2017 at 8:46am PST

5. From the mouths of babes.

6. Bigly.

7. I’m crying.

8. This on-point Gilligan’s Island reference.

#trustscience #gotscience #sciencemarch #science A post shared by Spikelberry (@spikelberry) on May 21, 2017 at 2:43pm PDT

9. BURN.



10. These middle schoolers aren’t holding back.

11. Neither is she.

My new idol #womensmarch #notmypresident A post shared by Ariane Ackerberg (@aackerberg) on Jan 21, 2017 at 10:42am PST

12. And you thought high school math would never come in handy.



#bestprotestsigns #science A post shared by David Dream (@ddream88) on Apr 23, 2017 at 4:18am PDT

13. This clergyman is doing God’s work.



14. There were words of wisdom from feminist icons.

15. PERFECTION.

16. “No comment needed.”



17. I’d vote for this kid.

18. This sign is just too real.

So true 🤣🤣🤣 A post shared by chris b. (@cbselects) on Aug 20, 2017 at 9:16am PDT

19. I really hope Trump saw this one.

20. And this sign pretty much sums it up.