Kamala Harris Calls on Trump to Resign Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Cal.) on Thursday added her name to the growing list of Democratic lawmakers urging President Donald Trump to step down over the sexual misconduct claims that continue to dog his presidency, saying the decision would be in the “best interest of the country.”

But the California senator also acknowledged that the likelihood of Trump doing this was slim at best. He has repeatedly denied all the allegations, and most recently claimed to have never met any of his accusers, despite being photographed with many of the women.

“First of all, we know he’s not going to resign,” Harris told Politico. “So let’s just be clear about that. But if he were going to make a decision that was in the best interest of the country, I think he should.”

At least 17 women came forward during the presidential election to accuse Trump of sexual misconduct. Three of them renewed their stories on Monday during two media appearances in hopes that Congress would investigate their claims amid the national conversation about sexual harassment.

In response, Trump lashed out at Democrats pressuring him to resign. The president specifically attacked Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who had appeared on CNN to call on him to step down over the accusations, and claimed, in a particularly crude tweet, that he knew Gillibrand would “do anything” in exchange for campaign contributions.