Please Enjoy This Clip of Michael Flynn Leading a “Lock Her Up” Chant

Michael Flynn, the former national security adviser for President Donald Trump, is expected to plead guilty on Friday to lying to federal investigators about his interactions with a Russian official after the 2016 election.

Flynn’s confession to having committed a federal crime comes with a special degree of irony, as he was one of the most prominent Trump supporters to lead a “lock her up” chant calling for Hillary Clinton’s imprisonment. “If I did a tenth of what she did, I would be in jail today,” he declared at the Republican National Convention in July 2016.

Clinton has never been charged with a federal crime. Here he is leading the chant: