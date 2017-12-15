Rep. Adam Schiff Warns Republicans Are Moving to Shut Down House Russia Probe, Target Mueller

He says Republicans may try to close the investigation by the end of the month.

Dan FriedmanDec. 15, 2017 2:20 PM

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

Rep. Adam Schiff of California, the top Democrat on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, warned Friday on Twitter that Republicans are moving to shut down the panel’s investigation into Russian interference by the end of December. Schiff noted that committee Republicans have refused to schedule new witness interviews next year. He suggested Republicans may be facing pressure from GOP leaders to curtail the probe, and he warned that doing so would precede an all-out attack by House Republicans on Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Here’s Schiff’s tweetstorm: