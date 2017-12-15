Rep. Adam Schiff Warns Republicans Are Moving to Shut Down House Russia Probe, Target Mueller

Looking for news you can trust?

Rep. Adam Schiff of California, the top Democrat on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, warned Friday on Twitter that Republicans are moving to shut down the panel’s investigation into Russian interference by the end of December. Schiff noted that committee Republicans have refused to schedule new witness interviews next year. He suggested Republicans may be facing pressure from GOP leaders to curtail the probe, and he warned that doing so would precede an all-out attack by House Republicans on Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Here’s Schiff’s tweetstorm:

I’m increasingly worried Republicans will shut down the House Intelligence Committee investigation at the end of the month. Here’s why: — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) December 15, 2017

Since March, our investigation has made important progress. We’ve interviewed numerous key witnesses behind closed doors, held public hearings, reviewed thousands of documents, identified new leads — all to understand and expose Russia's meddling and protect our democracy. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) December 15, 2017

Yet, Republicans have scheduled no witnesses after next Friday and none in 2017. We have dozens of outstanding witnesses on key aspects of our investigation that they refuse to contact and many document requests they continue to sit on. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) December 15, 2017

Next week, they scheduled critical witness interviews out of state, when we are voting on the tax bill and vital government funding bills and no Members will be able to ask questions, in an effort to squeeze them in before end of year. These witnesses are willing to come to DC. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) December 15, 2017

Despite our repeated urging, Majority has declined to issue subpoenas in numerous avenues of the investigation, where there's simply no other way to get the information. Some refusals we’ve made public, like witnesses hiding behind nonexistent privileges, many others we haven’t. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) December 15, 2017

The responsibility to conduct a thorough investigation, or to prevent one, ultimately falls on @SpeakerRyan. I’m concerned he's heeding the calls of Bannon and @POTUS to “DO SOMETHING” by closing down the Russia investigation & opening up another investigation of Hilary Clinton. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) December 15, 2017