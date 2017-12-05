Rep. John Conyers Announces Plans to Retire Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Looking for news you can trust?

Rep. John Conyers (D-Mich.), the longest serving member of the House of Representatives, announced Tuesday that he plans to retire amid accusations he sexually harassed multiple women during his time in Congress.

Appearing on the “The Mildred Gaddis Radio Show,” Conyers suggested that his son, John Conyers III, should replace him in Congress.

“My legacy will continue through my children,” he said.

"I am retiring today. I want everyone to know how much I appreciate the support," Rep. John Conyers tells WJBK radio host https://t.co/58SqrqMdCv pic.twitter.com/dVU7J5O7Yf — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 5, 2017

This is a breaking news story. We will update as more information becomes available.