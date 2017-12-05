Rep. John Conyers Announces Plans to Retire Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

He’s endorsing his son to take his seat.

Inae OhDec. 5, 2017 10:45 AM

Bill Clark/ZUMA

Rep. John Conyers (D-Mich.), the longest serving member of the House of Representatives,  announced Tuesday that he plans to retire amid accusations he sexually harassed multiple women during his time in Congress.

Appearing on the “The Mildred Gaddis Radio Show,” Conyers suggested that his son, John Conyers III, should replace him in Congress.

“My legacy will continue through my children,” he said. 

This is a breaking news story. We will update as more information becomes available. 