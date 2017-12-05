Jeff Flake Makes Meaningless Gesture Three Days After Voting for Despised Tax Bill

Looking for news you can trust?

Arizona Senator Jeff Flake just donated $100 in support of Doug Jones, Alabama’s Democratic candidate for Senate—an implicit rebuke of President Trump, who officially endorsed Jones’s embattled opponent Roy Moore on Monday, and the RNC, which renewed funding for Moore’s campaign Monday evening.

“Country over party,” Flake, a Republican, tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

Flake has been outspoken in his criticism of Moore, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women. He stated in November that if he were in Alabama, he would “run to the polling place” to vote for a Democrat over Moore. “A Roy Moore victory is no victory for the GOP and the nation,” Flake tweeted on Monday.

Sen. Flake made the donation just three days after voting for the Republican tax bill, which, as we’ve reported, would overwhelmingly benefit the wealthiest Americans and add more than $1 trillion in deficit spending over 10 years.