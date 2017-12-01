Republicans Only Circulated Their 500-Page Tax Bill Hours Before the Vote. Read It Here.

It even includes hand-written notes in the margins.

Edwin RiosDec. 1, 2017 7:36 PM

J. Scott Applewhite/AP

On Friday, Republican lawmakers spent hours scrambling to rewrite its sweeping overhaul of the tax code. Now, it appears that the new 479-page bill is finally circulating, nevermind that it’s just hours before the Senate is expected to vote on it. Unsurprisingly, Democratic lawmakers aren’t thrilled about it. 

Earlier in the day, Republican leaders seemed confident that they had secured enough votes to pass the bill. You can read the new bill, handwritten notes and all, below: 

 