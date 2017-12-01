Republicans Only Circulated Their 500-Page Tax Bill Hours Before the Vote. Read It Here.

Looking for news you can trust?

On Friday, Republican lawmakers spent hours scrambling to rewrite its sweeping overhaul of the tax code. Now, it appears that the new 479-page bill is finally circulating, nevermind that it’s just hours before the Senate is expected to vote on it. Unsurprisingly, Democratic lawmakers aren’t thrilled about it.

Here’s the GOP substitute that we’re expected to read, analyze and vote on later tonight. Start reading now and let me know if you can get through it all before the GOP calls for a vote. https://t.co/n866nrIHJT — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) December 1, 2017

Good news: we finally have a tax bill to look at. Bad news: we can’t read it. Worst news: we may be voting on it in just a few hours. pic.twitter.com/deiAOCscol — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) December 2, 2017

UPDATE: Republicans finally released their 500-page tax cut bill—drafted ENTIRELY behind closed doors. We’re probably voting tonight, but NO ONE has read the bill! Unacceptable. — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) December 1, 2017

I just tried to enter this page into the record so the American people know the kind of stunts @SenateGOP is pulling to pass their tax scam. But they wouldn’t take it. Why? Because NOBODY can read it. #Page257 https://t.co/AFw6bza3fd — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) December 2, 2017

I was just handed a 479-page tax bill a few hours before the vote. One page literally has hand scribbled policy changes on it that can’t be read. This is Washington, D.C. at its worst. Montanans deserve so much better. pic.twitter.com/q6lTpXoXS0 — Senator Jon Tester (@SenatorTester) December 2, 2017

Earlier in the day, Republican leaders seemed confident that they had secured enough votes to pass the bill. You can read the new bill, handwritten notes and all, below: