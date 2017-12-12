Looking for news you can trust?

Democrats are forcefully condemning President Donald Trump’s crude attack on Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who according to a Trump tweet this morning would “do anything” in exchange for campaign donations. The president lashed out at Gillibrand and other Democrats after they called on him to resign over the longstanding sexual misconduct allegations against him.

“Are you really trying to bully, intimidate and slut-shame Sen. Gillibrand?” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) wrote in a tweet. Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) said Trump was “degrading” the presidency while trying to silence women speaking out against sexual harassment.

While indeed shocking, Trump’s tweet on Tuesday is just the latest entry in a long list of crass remarks about prominent women. Here are a few that come to mind:

Megyn Kelly: “Blood coming out of her wherever”

“Well I just don’t respect her as a journalist,” he told CNN’s Don Lemon. “I don’t think she’s very good.” Trump added: “You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes. Blood coming out of her wherever.”

Alicia Machado: “Miss Piggy”

“Hello Miss Piggy! Hello Miss Housekeeping!” Machado, the winner of the 1996 Miss Universe pageant, recalled Trump calling her. He shot back by insulting Machado once again: “She gained a massive amount of weight and it was a real problem,” Trump told Fox News. “Not only that, her attitude, we had a real problem with her. So, Hillary went back into the years and she found this girl and talked about her like she was Mother Teresa, but it wasn’t quite that way.”

Kristen Stewart: “a dog”

Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again–just watch. He can do much better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2012

Mika Brzezinski “bleeding badly:”

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

Reporter accusing him of sexual harassment: “Look at her”

ICYMI: Here's Trump, the GOP presidential nominee, suggesting the People reporter wasn't hot enough for him to be inappropriate with: pic.twitter.com/YLUulVjzcH — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) October 13, 2016

“Take a look,” he told a crowd of supporters. “Look at her. Look at her words. You tell me what you think. I don’t think so.”