The EPA’s Ties to a GOP Opposition Firm Go Far Beyond a PR Contract

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt is connected in more than one way to the Republican consulting firm he approved for a federal contract to track and shape media coverage of the EPA.

Since Friday, when Mother Jones uncovered that the EPA had hired Definers Corp. in a no-bid contract to monitor the media, there have been several new revelations about the firm and its affiliated groups. The New York Times reported that a vice president for Definers, Allan Blutstein, has submitted at least 40 Freedom of Information Requests in the last year. Many of the requests targeted EPA staffers and union representatives who have questioned the way Pruitt has run the agency.

Part of what makes the contract so unusual is the unabashedly partisan work of Definers, which is tied to a network of overtly political groups that share the same staff and office. According to Secretary of State records, Definers is located on the fifth floor of 1500 Wilson Boulevard in Arlington, Va.—the same address listed in Federal Election Commission records for America Rising PAC and the same address listed on incorporation records for America Rising’s anonymously funded non-profit arm, America Rising Squared.

Matt Rhoades founded the America Rising PAC after he managed Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign. America Rising’s president is Joe Pounder, a former campaign staffer for Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) described as “a master of opposition research.” Rhoades and Pounder later started Definers as the public relations arm that works with corporations, issue-based clients, and political campaigns. Definers’ lead developer Marc Hess is also listed as the registrant of America Rising Squared’s website.

Another affiliate of America Rising is the Need to Know Network, a website that has run unbylined, favorable content on Pruitt’s work at the EPA. The agency in turn has promoted NTK Network’s work on its social media feeds and from Pruitt’s accounts.

A list of Blutstein’s FOIAs, reviewed by Mother Jones, show that he’s interchangeably filed requests on behalf of Definers, America Rising, America Rising Squared, and the Need to Know Network.

As Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics Washington’s Matt Corley points out, Pruitt has directly worked with America Rising in the past, contracting with them when he was chair of the Republican Attorneys General Association:

Pruitt, like many people in GOP politics, has worked with America Rising in the past. For instance, when he was chair of the Republican Attorneys General Association, the group regularly contracted with America Rising. pic.twitter.com/ehg2IizbCs — Matt Corley (@mcorley) December 16, 2017