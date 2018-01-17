Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

Stephen Colbert on Tuesday roasted Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, who earlier in the day told a panel of senators that she did not hear Trump use the word “shithole” to describe African nations during a White House meeting about immigration last week. Nielsen’s claim of ignorance came despite multiple reports of lawmakers saying the president uttered the expletive.

When pressed about Norway’s demographics, Nielsen also came under fire for claiming she did not know whether the country was predominantly white—an assertion that prompted Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) to question Nielsen’s competence as homeland secretary.

Colbert added additional context for incredulity. “Really? You don’t know about Norway?” Colbert asked sarcastically. “What the fjord are you talking about? I will remind you, your name is Kirstjen Nielsen, with a silent J.”

But the “Late Show” host reserved his most scathing takeaway for Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who, during the same Senate Judiciary Committee hearing expressed sadness, wishing for a return of the Trump he once had known. “A president I was proud to golf with, call my friend,” Graham said nostalgically. “I don’t know where that guy went. I want him back.” He then pleaded for Trump to return to a more rational approach to immigration negotiations.

“Good point, senator,” Colbert said. “You know who I miss? This guy,” He then resurrected a clip of the South Carolina senator telling Trump to “go to hell” during the Republican primaries.