Everyone In Hawaii Just Got A Push Alert About An Incoming Ballistic Missile. It Was A False Alarm.

Everyone in Hawaii just got a pretty horrifying push alert.

Omg pic.twitter.com/ZbDTL1rcaF — Michelle Broder Van Dyke (@michellebvd) January 13, 2018

But there is no missile. It was a mistake.

HAWAII – THIS IS A FALSE ALARM. THERE IS NO INCOMING MISSILE TO HAWAII. I HAVE CONFIRMED WITH OFFICIALS THERE IS NO INCOMING MISSILE. pic.twitter.com/DxfTXIDOQs — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) January 13, 2018

What a massive screw up!

This was my phone when I woke up just now. I'm in Honolulu, #Hawaii and my family is on the North Shore. They were hiding in the garage. My mom and sister were crying. It was a false alarm, but betting a lot of people are shaken. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/m6EKxH3QqQ — Sara Donchey (@KPRC2Sara) January 13, 2018

Heads are going to roll.