Everyone In Hawaii Just Got A Push Alert About An Incoming Ballistic Missile. It Was A False Alarm.

Everyone in Hawaii just got a pretty horrifying push alert.
— Michelle Broder Van Dyke (@michellebvd) January 13, 2018
But there is no missile. It was a mistake.
— Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) January 13, 2018
What a massive screw up!
— Sara Donchey (@KPRC2Sara) January 13, 2018
Heads are going to roll.
HI Gov tells CNN "It was a mistake made during a standard procedure at the change over of a shift and an employee pushed the wrong button,"
— Noah Gray (@NoahGrayCNN) January 13, 2018