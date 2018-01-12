It’s Been A Year Since the Women’s March. Where Are You Now?

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

The Women’s March last year was a momentous event: millions of women and men took to the streets across the country in a show of solidarity. Marchers protested everything from the Trump administration’s proposals for a wall to its potential crackdown on women’s reproductive rights, and called for protections for immigrants and refugees. Estimates vary, but according to the Women’s March website, nearly 5 million people participated in marches worldwide. The Washington Post says it may have been the largest single-day demonstration in US history.

Organizers are planning a second march this year for Jan. 20, as well as a conference focused on voting rights the following day in Las Vegas.

So now that it’s been almost a year, we want to know if the energy generated from last year’s march inspired you to do something beyond that one day. What did it change for you? Did you make a pledge and keep it? Tell us your story.

We may share your response with our newsroom and publish a selection of stories which would include your name, age, and location. Your email address will not be published and by providing it, you agree to let us contact you regarding your response. We respect your privacy and will not use your email address for any other purpose.

Image credit: Thirty two/Wikimedia Commons