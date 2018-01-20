One Year Later, the Women’s March Returns

#MeToo and DACA build on the unprecedented movement.

Mother JonesJan. 20, 2018 12:35 PM

Craig Ruttle/AP

One year after millions of people took to the streets to protest the inauguration of President Donald Trump, activists this weekend are gathering to continue the momentum sparked by the historic Women’s March with new rallies in New York, Washington D.C., Los Angeles, and beyond. 

The protests’ return coincides with the first anniversary of Trump’s inauguration and a government shutdown, after a Republican controlled Congress and White House failed to hammer out a funding bill that includes a provision to protect nearly 700,000 undocumented immigrants known as Dreamers. This weekend, protesters are marching in solidarity with DACA recipients, demanding the federal government restore protections to shield them from the threat of deportation.

The movement known as #MeToo, which highlights sexual harassment and gender inequality in the workplace, has already been a highly visible force this weekend. 

You can find rolling coverage of some of the best moments from this weekend’s marches below. We’ll also provide updates on the government shutdown, along with any reactions from the White House:

8:30 p.m. EST:

 

3:00 p.m. EST: 

2:20 p.m. EST:

Mother Jones editors James West and Samantha Michaels with images from the marches in New York and Oakland:

1:53 p.m. EST: Trump weighed in on the nationwide marches with a trolling tweet that casted the demonstrations as a celebration of his administration’s achievements.

In turn, many, including several Democratic lawmakers, poured in on social media to mock the president.

1:45 p.m. EST:

1:15 p.m. EST:

Sen. Chuck Schumer held a press conference to provide updates on the shutdown. He described negotiations with the White House as “negotiating with Jello.”

“It’s next to impossible,” Schumer said. “As soon as you take one step forward, the hard right forces the president three steps back.”

1:05 p.m. EST:

We want to know if the energy generated from last year’s march inspired you to do something beyond that one day. What did it change for you? Did you make a pledge and keep it? Tell us your story here.

Here’s what our readers have told us so far:

“I was afraid it would all go away, and that people would go back to their lives, and it really hasn’t.”

“I never would have imagined this level of engagement in politics two years ago. Now, it’s just daily.”

1:00 p.m. EST:

12:50 p.m. EST:

Here are some extraordinary statistics tracking the number of women lobbying Congress, running for office, and speaking out against Trump since last year’s Women’s March.

12:40 p.m. EST: 

12:20 p.m. EST: