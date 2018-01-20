One Year Later, the Women’s March Returns

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

One year after millions of people took to the streets to protest the inauguration of President Donald Trump, activists this weekend are gathering to continue the momentum sparked by the historic Women’s March with new rallies in New York, Washington D.C., Los Angeles, and beyond.

The protests’ return coincides with the first anniversary of Trump’s inauguration and a government shutdown, after a Republican controlled Congress and White House failed to hammer out a funding bill that includes a provision to protect nearly 700,000 undocumented immigrants known as Dreamers. This weekend, protesters are marching in solidarity with DACA recipients, demanding the federal government restore protections to shield them from the threat of deportation.

The movement known as #MeToo, which highlights sexual harassment and gender inequality in the workplace, has already been a highly visible force this weekend.

You can find rolling coverage of some of the best moments from this weekend’s marches below. We’ll also provide updates on the government shutdown, along with any reactions from the White House:

1:05 p.m. EST:

We want to know if the energy generated from last year’s march inspired you to do something beyond that one day. What did it change for you? Did you make a pledge and keep it? Tell us your story here.

1:00 p.m. EST:

12:50 p.m. EST:

Here are some extraordinary statistics tracking the number of women lobbying Congress, running for office, and speaking out against Trump since last year’s Women’s March.

12:40 p.m. EST:

“Tweet others as you wish to be tweeted”- some of the scene here in Palm Beach as protestors gather to march to Mar-a-Lago pic.twitter.com/PrZ7o3QgXk — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) January 20, 2018

Braving the C train to join the #WomensMarchNYC. Next stop Upper West Side #TrainPain pic.twitter.com/LRVUolOoc4 — Megan Smeaton (@megansmeaton) January 20, 2018

quite the chyron for the president's 1st anniversary pic.twitter.com/g7iV14shJr — David Mack (@davidmackau) January 20, 2018

12:20 p.m. EST: