One Year Later, the Women’s March Returns

#MeToo and DACA build on the unprecedented movement.

Mother JonesJan. 20, 2018 12:35 PM

Craig Ruttle/AP

One year after millions of people took to the streets to protest the inauguration of President Donald Trump, activists this weekend are gathering to continue the momentum sparked by the historic Women’s March with new rallies in New York, Washington D.C., Los Angeles, and beyond. 

The protests’ return coincides with the first anniversary of Trump’s inauguration and a government shutdown, after a Republican controlled Congress and White House failed to hammer out a funding bill that includes a provision to protect nearly 700,000 undocumented immigrants known as Dreamers. This weekend, protesters are marching in solidarity with DACA recipients, demanding the federal government restore protections to shield them from the threat of deportation.

The movement known as #MeToo, which highlights sexual harassment and gender inequality in the workplace, has already been a highly visible force this weekend. 

You can find rolling coverage of some of the best moments from this weekend’s marches below. We’ll also provide updates on the government shutdown, along with any reactions from the White House:

1:05 p.m. EST:

We want to know if the energy generated from last year’s march inspired you to do something beyond that one day. What did it change for you? Did you make a pledge and keep it? Tell us your story here. 

1:00 p.m. EST:

12:50 p.m. EST:

Here are some extraordinary statistics tracking the number of women lobbying Congress, running for office, and speaking out against Trump since last year’s Women’s March.

12:40 p.m. EST: 

12:20 p.m. EST: