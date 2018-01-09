Senate Democrats Just Released the Full Fusion GPS Testimony

Looking for news you can trust?

Senate Judiciary Committee ranking member Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) on Tuesday released the full transcript of the Senate testimony of Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson, whose political research firm was behind the Steele dossier.

“After speaking with majority and minority committee staff for 10 hours, Glenn Simpson requested the transcript of his interview be released publicly. The American people deserve the opportunity to see what he said and judge for themselves,” Feinstein said in a statement. “The innuendo and misinformation circulating about the transcript are part of a deeply troubling effort to undermine the investigation into potential collusion and obstruction of justice. The only way to set the record straight is to make the transcript public.”

The public release of the transcript comes amid mounting efforts by Republicans to discredit the special counsel investigation into President Donald Trump and Russia. Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) had previously refused to disclose the transcript.