Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Has a Message For Democrats: Vote For the Democratic Nominee “No Matter Who It Is”

I missed this on Sunday, but it’s something to keep in mind as the primary contests pick up:

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Sunday issued a warning to the Democratic Party to “rally behind” the party’s eventual presidential nominee or risk damaging their chances to defeat President Trump.

Ocasio-Cortez, who endorsed Senator Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primary, claimed that reports that her party is conspiring to deny the Vermont independent the nomination are “overblown,” but warned Democrats against using “super delegate or other kind of subversive policies to deny anybody the nomination.”

“It’s incredibly divisive to do so, and very demoralizing, which is a direct threat in November,” Ocasio-Cortez said in an interview with Time magazine. “The moment you start playing games trying to deny whoever is the nominee, we really start to get into dangerous territory in terms of defeating Trump.”

I think most Democratic primary voters agree with her.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

