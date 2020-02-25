Bloomberg Keeps Insisting He Slashed Stop-and-Frisk by 95 Percent. Not so Fast.

Early on Tuesday night’s Democratic presidential debate, the notorious policing policy known as stop-and-frisk once again came back to bite former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg. And, once again, the billionaire candidate took responsibility for cutting the policing program by 95 percent.
But it’s not true. As my colleague Nathalie Baptiste reported of Bloomberg’s comments during the last debate:
“What happened, however, was it got out of control,” he continued. “When I discovered that we were doing many, many, too many stop-and-frisks, we cut 95 percent of it out.”
Former Vice President Joe Biden reminded him that it was then-President Barack Obama who sent a federal monitor to the city in response to stop-and-frisk abuses; the policy was eventually ruled unconstitutional by a federal court.
