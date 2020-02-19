5 mins ago

Elizabeth Warren Pulled a Funny Little Switcheroo at the Debate

Elizabeth Warren wasted no time jumping into Wednesday night’s Democratic presidential debate with a jab at former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg, who joined the other candidates for his first debate of the election season.

“I’d like to talk about who we’re running against: a billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse-faced lesbians,” the senator from Massachusetts said. “And no, I’m not talking about Donald Trump. I’m talking about Mayor Bloomberg,” she added, as shouts erupted from the audience.

“Democrats are not going to win if we have a nominee who has a history of hiding his tax returns, of harassing women, and of supporting racist policies like redlining and stop and frisk,” she said. “Democrats take a huge risk if we just substitute one arrogant billionaire for another.”

Watch the video below:

