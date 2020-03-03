Bernie Sanders Wins California, According to Associated Press

California, subject of the hit 1971 Joni Mitchell song “California” and biggest prize of Super Tuesday, was called by the Associated Press for Sen. Bernie Sanders moments after polls closed.
It will probably be a while before the final results are in and the state’s 415 delegates are allocated. A call this quick was unexpected and suggests a significant turnout for Sanders.
