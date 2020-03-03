Bernie Sanders Wins Utah

Sen. Bernie Sanders has won the Democratic presidential primary in Utah, his third win of the night, according to multiple sources.
Utah, which hosted the 2002 Winter Olympics, will award 29 delegates to the Democratic National Convention.
