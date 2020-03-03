California Voters Face Long Lines, Glitches, and Dysfunctional Voting Machines

This evening, hours before the polls closed in California, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged the state’s voters to “stay in line” amid reports of long lines and dysfunctional voting machines.

Stay in line, friends. Your vote is imperative. https://t.co/KDJjT3W1sP — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) March 4, 2020

A spokesperson for California’s secretary of state told the Associated Press that election workers in 15 counties reported problems connecting with the state’s voter registration database.

In Los Angeles, where more than 5 million people are registered to vote, voters have reported long lines outside polling places. Inside, poll workers have been trying to keep up with LA County’s first redesign of its voting technology in more than a half-century. In some places, the wait to vote was three hours.

Update: there are now 3 hour waits at the ONE voting center on campus at UCLA Yes only one at UCLA with 40k students And the other two a 15 min walk

w/

3 hour wait &

Now 4 hour wait time Students are genuinely walk away in line, I’m watching them#SuperTuesday #LosAngeles — Sophia “VOTE” Armen (@SophiaArmen) March 4, 2020

Overheard outside a West Hills voting center where the line wraps around the corner and the wait is more than an hour. “Now here’s where we could use some Girl Scouts” #CaliforniaPrimary pic.twitter.com/I6oxNv9ORe — Sonali Kohli 🙆🏾 (@Sonali_Kohli) March 4, 2020

Longest lines I’ve ever seen in Los Angeles. 3 hour wait times in West Los Angeles. Reports of even longer lines at voting centers at UCLA. — Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) March 4, 2020

The New York Times detailed the snafus: