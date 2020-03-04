Joe Biden Wins Texas

After a tight race in Texas, NBC and the New York Times are projecting that Former Vice President Joe Biden has won the state’s Democratic primary. This is a huge victory for Biden.
Texas, the setting of the iconic soap opera Dallas and its current reboot, Dallas, will award 228 delegates to the Democratic National Convention, making it the second-largest Super Tuesday state, behind only California.
