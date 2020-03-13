29 mins ago

Louisiana Delays Primary Election Citing Coronavirus

Election officials in Louisiana said Friday that primary elections scheduled for next month in the state would be delayed over concerns around the coronavirus.

The state was set to hold its presidential preference primary on April 4, along with down-ballot local elections. But election officials, citing public health concerns related to elderly poll workers, have rescheduled it for June 20 according to a Washington Post report.

Kate Bedingfield, a spokesperson with former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign, said in a statement that “our elections can be conducted safely in consultation with public health officials,” and that if “voters are feeling healthy, not exhibiting symptoms, and don’t believe they’ve been exposed to COVID-19″ they should please vote on Tuesday.” (Several states are set to hold primaries next week, including Arizona, Florida, Ohio, and Illinois, none of which have been rescheduled.)

“If voters are members of an at-risk population, exhibiting symptoms, or have been exposed to a diagnosed case of COVID-19, we encourage them to explore absentee ballots and vote by mail options,” she added.

Representatives from Sen. Bernie Sanders and President Trump’s campaigns didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

 

