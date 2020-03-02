Mayor Pete Endorses Joe Biden

Pete Buttlieg endorsed Joe Biden tonight at an event in Texas.

Here is CNN:

“When I ran for president we made it clear that the whole idea was about rallying the country together to defeat Donald Trump and to win the era for the values that we share,” Buttigieg said at a campaign stop. “And that was always a goal that was much bigger than me becoming president and it is in the name of that very same goal that I am delighted to endorse and support Joe Biden for President.”

There was also this moment which was super sweet:

Despite the acrimony, it is common for candidates who once sparred in a primary to come together once one drops out. That much was made clear Monday night when Biden told supporters that Buttigieg reminds him of his son, Beau, who died of brain cancer in 2015 at the age of 46. “I don’t think I’ve ever done this before, but (Buttigieg) reminds me of my son, Beau. I know that may not mean much to most people, but to me it’s the highest compliment I can give any man or woman,” Biden said. “Like Beau, he has a backbone like a ramrod. I really mean this. I think about it,” Biden said.

You can watch it here: