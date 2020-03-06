4 hours ago

In Call for Unity, Ocasio-Cortez Says She’ll Back Biden If He’s the Democratic Nominee

“November, this is more important than all of us.”

Bernie Sanders supporters appear to be settling into a familiar fog of conspiratorial anger in the wake of a disappointing Super Tuesday this week, with many refusing to back Joe Biden if the former vice president ends up being the Democratic nominee. (If you’re interested in defeating Donald Trump this fall, that could be a pretty problematic stance! But hey, we’ve been here before.)

So, amid that noise, Sanders’ top surrogate, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, is once again urging Democrats to unite and back whoever the party’s nominee might be—even if it’s not Sanders.

“A lot of people are saying now that ‘Look we’re basically down to two candidates,’ and everyone’s worried if one wins, will the supporters of the other sort of agree to support the Democratic nominee,” Seth Meyers said on Late Night. “Is it safe to assume that you will support Joe Biden if he is the nominee?”

“Yeah, I’ve said throughout this entire process that what is so important is that we ultimately unite behind who that Democratic nominee is,” she continued, noting that she’s also witnessed the same refusal from Biden’s camp. “I’ve been concerned by some folks that say if Bernie’s the nominee, they won’t support him and the other way around.”

“Right now, November, this is more important than all of us and we really need to make sure that we defeat Donald Trump at the polls.”

