Primary Recap: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Advice for Brokenhearted Bernie Voters on Instagram

Kristin Callahan/Ace Pictures/Zuma

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to her favorite medium last night to heal wounds and give mourning Bernie supporters some guidance amid the Vermont senator’s primary losses to former Vice President Joe Biden in Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, and Idaho—striking a tone of resilience and hope.

In the roughly 45-minute video, the representative from New York and avid Sanders supporter answered questions from her Instagram followers, even adding a bit of punditry about generational divides in the Democratic party.

“There’s a generational divide in the Democratic Party on health care, on climate change, on foreign policy, on pretty much every policy imaginable, and as a younger person in this movement, I take a lot of that as information for how we navigate the next decade,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

The video, which was broadcast live to her 4.2 million Instagram followers, sparked commentary about AOC’s healing powers as a young progressive in the Democratic Party. Her message was clear: While she may be disappointed, she’s certainly not bitter.

“The number one enemy that anybody has… in politics is cynicism,” she said. “We have a lot of victories that we can claim, and I believe that we have won over the generational argument, enormous constituencies, decisive arguments. And now is the time to ask for accountability.”

Watch the video below:

