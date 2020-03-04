Our Super Tuesday Mother Jones Podcast special is all about the knock ’em down, drag ’em out battle for the Democratic party! If you’re a math nerd, you might be in heaven. But if you thought tonight was going to provide some simple answers, no such luck. Because just as we’re releasing this, it’s all about the numbers—a bare knuckle-fight for delegates in a race for who will be the Democratic nominee. After a broad field and innumerable debates the race has basically boiled down to two men: former Vice President Joe Biden, and Vermont senator Bernie Sanders.

So on this week’s Mother Jones Podcast, we’re counting votes and analyzing the results with our Senior Reporter Tim Murphy, who joins the show from where Bernie’s political career began in Burlington, Vermont. Also in the show: Inside Bernie Sander’s California ground operation that he hopes will turn out a historic turnout of nonvoters and new voters determined to kick Trump out. Fernanda Echavarri reports from the Coachella Valley, California, where a band of young Latinx activists are knocking on doors, phone-banking, nagging their relatives, and trying to unleash the kind of wave of enthusiasm Bernie touts as his biggest strength. Did these efforts make a difference in the Golden State on Super Tuesday?

Listen to the full episode: