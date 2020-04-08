Bernie Sanders Drops Out of the Presidential Race

Sen. Bernie Sanders is dropping out of the presidential race, clearing the way for Joe Biden to become the presumptive Democratic nominee to take on President Trump in the November election.

The Vermont senator made the announcement Wednesday morning during a conference call with his campaign. He’ll be addressing his supporters shortly.

Please join me at 11:45 a.m. ET for a special message to our supporters, live on our social media and https://t.co/vreIiWfeoS. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 8, 2020

This is a breaking news post. We’ll update as more information becomes available.