Elizabeth Warren Just Made Many People Very Happy

On Rachel Maddow tonight, former Democratic presidential nominee and always liberal heartthrob Senator Elizabeth Warren gave many hearts reasons to flutter and many other brows reason to wrinkle:

God knows who will be Biden’s VP pick. But will God go on TV and tell us? Probably not. It’s fun to follow all of this in a very distraction-y way—What pandemic?—and in most cases I imagine this would be not worthy of faces contouring in any way, but in Elizabeth Warren’s case it is! And it’s not entertainment. And not a distraction. She is a liberal icon who cut her teeth in wars of not dissimilar substance after the last economic crash. She and Biden went to battle once over bankruptcy, but recently, recognizing her influence, bowed to her position.

It is fascinating to think of the science of traffic: how do people get where they go? How do they get on one road and not the other? How do they not mistake the highway for…the other highway? That’s life. And, as ever, we’re all haunted by the roads not taken, and they inhibit the choices we make when we approach the next interchange. If I take exit 3, will I regret it?

“Of all the words of mice and men the saddest are what might have been.” That’s true of VP selections too, I guess.

Anyway, i have no better idea who should be VP than you, which makes me think of a thing: who do you think should be the VP? Tell me in the comments!

 

