Trump Reboots His Campaign With Some Racist Crap

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters

The man who kicked off his first presidential campaign with racism about Mexicans rebooted his second one on Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with a racist fantasia to explain why the police shouldn’t be defunded.

At his first rally since the coronavirus shutdown—originally scheduled for Juneteenth but moved on the counsel of unnamed Black “friends” of Donald Trump—the president asked the crowd to imagine a “tough hombre” breaking the “window of a young woman” at 1 a.m.. Her husband, “a traveling salesman or whatever he may do,” is away.

“And you call 9-1-1,” Trump said, “and they say, ‘I’m sorry, this number is no longer working,'” apparently because emergency dispatch centers have also been defunded in this copless dystopia. Having thus traded Kathryn Steinle for a more generalized racist panic scenario, Trump rounded into his conclusion: “If you want to save that beautiful heritage of ours—we have a great heritage, we’re a great country—you are so lucky I’m president, that’s all I can tell you.”

Trump introduces the new parable of the "young woman" who has a "tough hombre" break into her home while her "traveling salesman" husband is away. pic.twitter.com/c2Af3WkIMo — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) June 21, 2020

Later he maundered on about “rioters, looters, and criminal aliens” of “Joe Biden’s America,” counterposing them against “law-abiding citizens.”

Wait, you want more? He also said that COVID-19 could be called “Kung-Flu.”