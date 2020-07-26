On this day in 1951, the Disney film Alice In Wonderland premiered in London. But it is us, you and me, who live in the real wonderland, friend! Bizarre, through-the-looking-glass stuff going on in our lives! Up-is-down shit, you dig? Not only has it been raining cats and dogs all year, but also the cats and dogs are ghosts and they wear shoes on their heads and hats on their feet.

Here is a headline from the Minnesota Star-Tribune:

I hear wedding bells! Anyway, this is obviously a deeply disturbing headline. But in the Trump era, Nazis and their various accoutrements seem to be a fairly regular subplot in the news, so unfortunately it’s a bit “dog bites man,” but—Callooh! Callay! O frabjous day!—there is one sentence in this story that is very “man bites dog.”

“If you vote for Biden, you’re going to be living in Nazi Germany,” the woman with the swastika mask told Mueller, as her companion bagged up toilet paper and an enormous canister of cheeseballs. (emphasis mine—BD) The two were apparently using the masks to protest Minnesota’s mask mandate, which took effect Saturday.

I get that it takes a thief to catch a thief, but this is a bit much.

(via @MattDelong)