31 mins ago

As Democrats Urge Fair Elections, Trump Threatens to Send Law Enforcement to the Polls

“We’re gonna have sheriffs and we’re gonna have law enforcement.”

Chris Kleponis/CNP/Zuma

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters.

While Democrats spent the final night of the Democratic National Convention calling for equal access to the right to vote, President Trump was on the phone with Sean Hannity, perpetuating the myth of voter fraud and threatening to send law enforcement to the polls.

For weeks, Trump has been playing up the (nonexistent) threat of voter fraud while sabotaging the United States Postal Service to boost his chances in November. But when asked on Fox News’ Hannity what he would do to prevent voter fraud, Trump didn’t turn to typical voter suppression tactics like ID requirements. Instead, he suggested something closer to voter intimidation.

“We’re gonna have everything,” he said. “We’re gonna have sheriffs and we’re gonna have law enforcement and we’re going to have, hopefully, US attorneys, and we’re going to have everybody, and attorney generals.”

Around the same time Trump was on Hannity, Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was delivering a tribute to the late civil rights icon John Lewis at the DNC.

“There are those who are disgracefully using this pandemic to spread misinformation and interfere with voting,” she said, “forcing many in 2020 to still risk their lives to exercise their sacred right to vote, a right that has already been paid for with the blood, sweat, tears, and lives of so many. So let’s stand up for our children, our children’s children, and for this great democracy that our ancestors worked to build, and let’s vote.”

DEMOCRACY DOES NOT EXIST...

without free and fair elections, a vigorous free press, and engaged citizens to reclaim power from those who abuse it.

In this election year unlike any other—against a backdrop of a pandemic, an economic crisis, racial reckoning, and so much daily crazy—Mother Jones' journalism is driven by one simple question: Will America will move closer to, or further from, justice and equity in the years to come?

If you're able to, please join us in this mission with a donation today. Our reporting right now is focused on voting rights and election security, corruption, disinformation, racial and gender equity, and the climate crisis. We can’t do it without the support of readers like you, and we need to give it everything we've got between now and November. Thank you.

DEMOCRACY DOES NOT EXIST...

without free and fair elections, a vigorous free press, and engaged citizens to reclaim power from those who abuse it.

In this election year unlike any other—against a backdrop of a pandemic, an economic crisis, racial reckoning, and so much daily crazy—Mother Jones' journalism is driven by one simple question: Will America will move closer to, or further from, justice and equity in the years to come?

If you're able to, please join us in this mission with a donation today. Our reporting right now is focused on voting rights and election security, corruption, disinformation, racial and gender equity, and the climate crisis. We can’t do it without the support of readers like you, and we need to give it everything we've got between now and November. Thank you.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate