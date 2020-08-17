1 hour ago

Bernie Sanders Delivered the Best Line of the DNC’s First Night

Dennis Van Tine/AP

At the Democratic National Convention Monday tonight, Senator Bernie Sanders succinctly summed up many people’s frustration at President Donald Trump’s bungling of the coronavirus response.

“Nero fiddled while Rome burned,” Sanders said. “Trump golfs.”

For the scale of just how much Trump has golfed over the first 100 days, read Mother Jones‘s timeline. It is astounding and infuriating.

And for the reference to Rome—and what it might feel like to live through the fall of an empire—read our long piece about that here.

