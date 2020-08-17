Bernie Sanders Delivered the Best Line of the DNC’s First Night

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters

At the Democratic National Convention Monday tonight, Senator Bernie Sanders succinctly summed up many people’s frustration at President Donald Trump’s bungling of the coronavirus response.

“Nero fiddled while Rome burned,” Sanders said. “Trump golfs.”

