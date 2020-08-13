Donald Trump, Who Bragged About Passing a Cognitive Test, Is Attacking AOC’s Intelligence

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters

President Donald Trump was back at it with the racism and sexism Thursday morning, lobbing insults at prominent women of color during an appearance on Maria Bartiromo’s Fox News show.

After referring to Sen. Kamala Harris as a “mad woman,” Trump turned his attention to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), making unfounded claims about her academic performance. “AOC was a poor student,” he said. “This is not even a smart person, other than she’s got a good line of stuff. I mean, she goes out there and she yaps.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s high school research on longevity, including how antioxidants can prolong the lifespan of roundworms, earned her an asteroid named in her honor. Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, says the “very stable genius” paid someone else to take the SATs for him.