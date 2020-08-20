A Kid With a Stutter Just Delivered the Most Powerful Two Minutes of the Democratic National Convention

Thirteen-year-old Brayden Harrington, who has has a stutter, went on national television on Thursday night to endorse Joe Biden for president at the Democratic National Convention. As Harrington explains, the former vice president, who has also struggled with a stutter since childhood, gave Harrington the confidence to confront something that has “bothered [him] his whole life.”
Watch Harrington’s moving speech:
.@JoeBiden has struggled with a stutter since he was young.
Tonight, a 12-year-old boy named Brayden Harrington told the world how the Democratic nominee inspired him after a meeting in February. pic.twitter.com/nHh6ehMQUa
