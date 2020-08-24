North Korean Propaganda Is More Subtle Than Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Dark, Dark Speech

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters

Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former Fox News host and current Trump campaign senior advisor, gave a bizarre, almost militaristically enthusiastic speech Monday night, the first night of the Republican National Convention. It was so deliriously pitched, intoned with such fervor, that it rivaled propaganda more commonly associated with state-run television. “President Trump believes in you. He emancipates and lifts you up to live your American Dream!” she boomed, capping a speech that seemed to make way more sense with ominous orchestral music in the background.

So that’s what our producer Mark Helenowski did: He scored it with North Korean propaganda music.

We added the music so you don’t have to pic.twitter.com/rVJ45bfqcM — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) August 25, 2020

Here’s the full speech: