Festive Protesters Dance and Shout Behind the White House while Donald Trump Speaks

If you noticed a droning, high-pitched noise playing somewhere far off as Donald Trump spoke at the Republican National Convention Thursday night, you may have thought your ears were ringing. Fear not: Those were just protesters raising a ruckus near the back lawn of the White House, attempting to drown out the president.

Protesters are trying to come close to the back lawn of the White House to drown out Trump’s speech with loud music. Police won’t let them get closer. pic.twitter.com/WRHcilKV00 — Ines Pohl (@inespohl) August 28, 2020

The crowd played music, rattled noisemakers, and banged pots and pans to express their opposition to Trump—who made the unprecedented decision to accept the Republican presidential nomination at the White House.

Protest outside the White House on 15th as President Trump gets ready to take the stage. pic.twitter.com/Jf6aXZpq6O — Kirk A. Bado (@kirk_bado) August 28, 2020

More pleasing to the ear than the scene on the White House lawn, if you ask me.